Bracknell in Berkshire has historic ties to the sport of ice hockey

Bracknell has become the heartbeat for elite 3x3 ice hockey in the UK.

Young players from all over the country travel to train and compete at the Ozone Ice Rink, which was founded by a Team GB coach.

"It takes some five hours to get here just for a one-hour training session," former professional and Great Britain coach Danny Meyers told BBC South Today.

"We are not a club, this is a training facility, we have the best-of-the-best here but also kids learning to play."

Unlike traditional ice hockey, which features five players including a goaltender per team, 3x3 has three players and a goalie playing for each side on a smaller rink.

Following the success of 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympic Games, there is hope the new ice hockey format could catch on and be included in the Winter Olympics one day.

"3x3 is a bit like Twenty20 cricket," added Meyers.

"We've been playing 3x3 here for the last two years and it is fast, furious and non-stop action.

"Hopefully the shorter format of the sport will draw in a new audience who've never watched ice hockey before."

Goaltender Max van Mullem has been playing ice hockey for five years and travels to train at the Ozone Ice Rink.

He said the shorter format of the game requires different skills.

"Three-on-three is definitely more tricky than doing five-on-five," Mullem added.

"It is different for us goalies, with the angles, we get twice as many shots coming our way.

"When the puck is smashed at you, people think I'm crazy, but I just love the sport."

'Great for the community'

Bracknell, in Berkshire, has long-standing ties to the sport that is most popular in North America and European countries like Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

There has been an ice rink in the town since 1987 but when the hugely popular John Nike Leisure Complex went bust during the pandemic, fans of the sport were left without a place to train and play.

Former pro Meyers was determined to keep the sport alive.

"I was looking to build an ice rink myself and fate would have it that there was an opportunity for me to build one in my home town," he said.

"Funding for this rink didn't come from anyone but myself, I just found a way to make it happen.

"It's something that is very personal to me because I grew up here so to be able to put Bracknell on the sporting map is great.

"With more players and people coming here, it's great for the community."

Big ambitions for Team GB 3x3

Ozone has already hosted trials for the Team GB Olympic team and there are more to come this summer.

Great Britain head coach Meyers will then choose his squad for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea next January.

"I want young players to be inspired and picking a team is going to be tough but it is extremely exciting," Meyers said.

"The fact that we already have a good talent pool coming to train here means the standard will be extremely high.

"When they are on the ice together, the temperature goes up.

"I make no bones about it, we are going out there to win next year. We will be prepared and it's an exciting time for the players - so let's go."