Devils fans 'by far the best' - coach Dupont

Cardiff Devils took over in third place from fellow Elite League title challengers Belfast Giants with a hard-fought win in the Welsh capital.

Stefan Fournier ,Joshua Brittain and Joey Martin gave Devils a 3-0 by the end of the first period.

Will Cullen hit back, but Trevor Cox ensured victory for the hosts with an empty net effort in the third period.

Devils go to league leaders Guildford Flames on Saturday, 21 January hoping for another telling win.

Giants hope to bounce back at Nottingham Panthers on the same day.