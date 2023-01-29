Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils are Wales' only Elite League team

Cole Sanford's hat-trick helped Cardiff Devils rise to second in the Elite League title race with victory at Dundee Stars.

Sanford opened for the visitors and Stefan Fournier added the second before Stars hit back through Craig Garrigan.

Philippe Sanche levelled for the hosts and Sanford and Drydn Dow exchanged goals.

Sanford's third was followed by Joey Martin's effort and Devils held out late on after Carter Folk hit home.

The win came on the night Devils captain Mark Richardson made his 1,000th appearance in the competition.

Devils are next in action at Coventry Blaze in the league on Saturday, 4 February while Stars host Manchester Storm on the same night.