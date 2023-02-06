Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Stefan Fournier has starred in North America's ice hockey third-tier with Wichita Thunder

Cardiff Devils have released Canadian forward Stefan Fournier and say a "breach of contract" prompted his exit.

The 30-year-old joined for the rest of 2022-23 in December from Wichita Thunder.

But after 10 Elite League appearances and three more in the Continental Cup Final in France in January, the 6ft 3in player has left.

"Fournier has been released for breaching the terms of his contract," Devils said on their website.

"The Devils would like to thank Stefan Fournier for his contribution to the team and wish him the best of luck with his career going forward."