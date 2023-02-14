Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils returned to winning ways after two successive Elite League defeats with victory at Glasgow Clant

Andrew McLean gave the hosts the lead and although Jake Coughler levelled, Niklas Tikkinen put Clan back in front.

Sam Jardine put Devils on level terms before Trevor Cox put them ahead but within seconds Gary Haden equalised for the home side.

But Cox secured victory in the final period for Devils, who host leaders Guildford Flames on Saturday evening.