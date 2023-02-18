Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-5 Guildford Flames
Guildford Flames secured a significant win in their bid to win the Elite League title with victory at Cardiff Devils.
Peter Crinella and Bradley Lalonde's goals gave Flames a 2-0 lead before Joey Martin replied for the hosts.
Ryan Tait, Jordan Klimek and Daniel Tedesco put Flames, who are second behind Belfast Giants, further ahead.
Ryan Penny scored a second for Devils, who currently occupy the fourth an final play-off spot.