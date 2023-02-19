Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils returned to winning ways after home defeat to Guildfprd Flames as they won at Dundee Stars in the Elite League on Sunday.

Josh Batch put Devils ahead in the opening period before Joey Martin doubled the lead.

Ryan Verrier pulled a goal back for Stars but Brodie Reid and Ben Bowns sealed the win for Devils.

Devils' next game is on Wednesday, 22 February when they host Glasgow Clan at Ice Arena Wales.