Jonathan Phillips made his 111th appearance for Great Britain in a 5-3 defeat by Austria in May 2022

Great Britain's most-capped player Jonathan Phillips has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old Sheffield Steelers captain has made 111 appearances for the national side.

Phillips, who started his career with hometown club Cardiff Devils, has played 1,023 games for the Steelers.

"This is my last season. During the summer I started to think I had reached the age where I needed to find another career," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's difficult to go out into the big wide world at any age, never mind at 40. My body still feels really good and I think I could carry on for three or four more years, but I just thought it was time."

Phillips added: "I never thought I'd be here so long. I don't think there's been many times that I signed more than a one-year contract.

"It's just crazy to think I've played over 1,000 games here, it's something that makes you smile inside.

"We're completely settled in Sheffield and we're here for life."

Phillips is the club's most decorated captain, winning four Elite League titles, three play-off trophies and one Challenge Cup since joining in 2006.

He made his Great Britain debut in 2003 and was appointed captain in 2012. He could make his final appearances for his country in the World Championships group games in Nottingham in April and May.

The Welshman has been volunteering at a high school in Sheffield this academic year and has now been appointed to their staff for next year.

"I've been mentoring seven or eight children with some hockey in the morning and then I shadow them through the afternoon," he said.

"A job came up in the school in an inclusion centre, which is new for the school, and I was lucky enough to get the position."