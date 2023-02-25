Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Trevor Cox was on target for Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils' Elite League title challenge suffered a setback as they were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Panthers at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Jordan Kelsall gave the Panthers the lead in the first period.

Trevor Cox pulled the Devils level in the second period after Blake Thompson's assist.

Niko Lahtinen re-established the Panthers' advantage in the third period before David Levin rounded off the scoring.

The Devils will be back in action on Sunday when they host Guildford Flames.