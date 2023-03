Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Joey Martin gave Cardiff Devils an early lead at Fife Flyers

Cole Sanford's overtime goal secured victory over Fife Flyers as Cardiff Devils moved up to second in the Elite League.

Devils were ahead inside two minutes through Joey Martin before Josh Waller doubled their lead.

Janne Kivilahti replied before Marcus Crawford restored Devils' two goal advantage.

Janne Laakkonen and Chris Gerrie brought Flyers level but Sandford won it for Devils in overtime.