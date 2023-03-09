Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Bowns started in goal for Cardiff Devils

Jonathan Desbiens' late goal secured a 2-1 win for Manchester Storm over Cardiff Devils in the Elite League.

Mark Richardson put the Devils ahead after 11 minutes but Tyler Barrow drew Storm level in the second period.

The only powerplay goal of the evening proved key, as Anthony DeLuca and Zac Herrmann assisted Desbiens to score.

Devils miss the chance to close the gap on league leaders Belfast Giants to just one point, while Manchester Storm move up a place to sixth.