Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cole Sanford (L) and the match officials intervene as Marly Quince and Joey Martin (R) clash in Cardiff

Brady Norrish broke Cardiff Devils hearts with an overtime winner for Coventry Blaze in the Welsh capital.

Justin Crandall opened the scoring for the hosts and after Tyler Kirkup levelled, Joshua Waller put Devils back in front.

Jack Billings equalised for resilient Blaze and after Devils' Trevor Cox struck, they hit back again through Mitch Cook.

Norrish settled the encounter to delight visiting fans.

The Cardiff team lie third and Blaze are fifth in the table.

Devils go to leaders Belfast Giants for their next game on Saturday, 18 March.