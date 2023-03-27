Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The game between Dnipro Kherson and the Belfast Giants is part of the 'Hockey Can't Stop' campaign

A Belfast Giants All-Stars team will play Dnipro Kherson in a charity game in aid of the war in Ukraine.

Dnipro Kherson play in the Ukrainian National Championship and their stadium has been destroyed in the conflict.

The game will take place on Wednesday, 19 April at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Ukrainian Hockey Dream is aiming to raise money to support up to 7,500 young players, professionals and coaches across more than 100 clubs and 15 schools throughout Ukraine.

The Giants' team will consist of former and current players, along with a number of "special guests".

"I think 40% of the arenas have either been bombed or taken," said Steven Thornton,

"It is a hockey team helping to support hockey as a whole across Ukraine.

"Twenty-three years ago they said hockey wouldn't last in Belfast and we have survived. We would like to give back to the Ukrainian community to make sure that hockey transcends this situation."

Founded in 1998, Dnipro Kherson has won the Black Sea Cup a record-breaking four times, including being crowned back-to-back-to-back champions between 2010 and 2013.

"We are grateful for the support from the Belfast Giants - for real hockey help from real hockey people," said Georgii Zubko, president of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

"We are honoured to bring our Dnipro Kherson team, a young talented group of players, to The SSE Arena, Belfast.

"In these tough times, we believe that ice hockey, the game that we love so much, can become a bridge towards a peaceful future, uniting people and providing hope and meaning."