Cardiff Devils' Sam Duggan in the thick of the action against Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils suffered defeat at Coventry Blaze in their penultimate game ahead of the Elite League play-offs.

Blaze opened up a two goal lead in the second period through JD Dudek and Alex Forbes and they never looked back.

Tyler Kirkup's brace further extended the home side's lead before Devils responded with goals from Cole Sanford and Chad Pietroniro.

The two teams will meet once again next weekend in the play-off quarter finals.

Devils host Sheffield Steelers in their final regulation league game of the season on Sunday