Cardiff Devils will go into the play-offs on the back of victory over Sheffield Steelers in their final game of the Elite League season.

Justin Crandall opened the scoring for Devils in the opening period at Ice Arena Wales.

Josh Brittain, Trevor Cox and Josh Waller netted in the second period to seal victory.

Devils, who finished the season fourth in the standings, will face Coventry Blaze in the play-off quarter-finals.