Nottingham Panthers won just 15 of their 54 regular-season games during the 2022-23 campaign

Nottingham Panthers have named Jonathan Paredes as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old Frenchman has left Cergy-Pontoise to take over at Elite Ice Hockey League side Nottingham.

Paredes was voted Coach of the Year in Ligue Magnus, the French top flight, for the 2021-22 season.

"Jonathan is one of the hottest coaches in demand at the moment and we are very excited to have secured his signature," said Panthers chief executive officer Omar Pacha.

Panthers have endured a disappointing season in the league, recording their lowest-ever EIHL finish of seventh, although they did reach the play-off semi-finals before losing to champions Belfast Giants.

They sacked American head coach Gary Graham in November after just four months in charge before appointing Panthers great Corey Neilson on an interim basis until the end of the season.

"I interviewed many coaches for this position, including more experienced guys with highly-extensive resumes and, overall, Jonathan was the standout candidate and my number one choice," Pacha added.

"What stood out was not only how highly regarded Jonathan is by his former players, but how well they thought he would adapt to the Elite League.

"He has an incredible work ethic and demands a lot of his players but it is clear how respected he is. He is a coach that wants to play fast and score that extra goal."

Paredes guided Cergy-Pontoise to promotion in 2019-20 and has since twice taken them to the semi-finals of the French play-offs.

He joins a Panthers side suffering a six-year trophy drought dating back to their Continental Cup triumph under Neilson in 2017.

"It is a big honour to join this great organisation - many of my former players have told me great things about the club," Paredes said.

"This is a league where every game is a game seven play-off game and that excites me. I am already excited for the season ahead and can't wait to get to Nottingham and get things started."