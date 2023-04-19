Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Christian Horn (left) and Brodie Dupont were team-mates at Norfolk Admirals in 2017-18

Cardiff Devils have parted company with head coach Brodie Dupont as assistant Christian Horn by mutual consent.

Dupont leaves just days after losing the Elite League play-off final to Belfast Giants.

The 36-year-old Canadian took over as interim coach in the final weeks of the 2021-22 season and led the Welsh side to the Play-Off title that year.

However he appears to have paid the price for failing to win any silverware in his first full season in charge.

Devils managing director Todd Kelman said: "Brodie and Christian are two of the best people I have met in hockey.

"We all wish them well for next season and I am certain they will both get more opportunities to be behind the bench with another organisation in the near future."

Dupont originally joined Devils in 2021 as a player/assistant coach, but ended up taking charge following Jarrod Skalde's departure late in the season.

The former New York Ranger centre guided Devils to Elite League play-off success against Belfast Giants that year and was handed the job on a permanent basis.

However the club finished fourth in the Elite League, with a 35-19 record. He also led the team to bronze in the IIHF Continental Cup before losing 4-1 to Giants in the play-off final on Sunday.

Coach Neil Francis will remain with the Devils, who say a new coaching staff will be appointed in the coming weeks.