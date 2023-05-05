Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brett Perlini (left) and Cade Neilson (right) both scored two goals as Great Britain beat Italy in Nottingham

Great Britain have been promoted to the top-level World Championship group for next season thanks to a 5-3 win over Italy in their final Division I Group A match.

Brett Perlini and Cade Neilson both scored twice as GB held off Italy to claim the Division I gold medal.

Mike Hammond also scored for the hosts in Nottingham as they remained unbeaten through the tournament.

It follows wins against South Korea, Poland, Lithuania and Romania.

GB goalkeeper Ben Bowns was named Netminder of the Tournament after only conceding seven goals in GB's five matches.

Britain were relegated from the Championship group last year but victory on Friday secures promotion to the 2024 top-level World Championship in the Czech Republic.

Poland, who finished second, also qualify for next year's World Championship, while Italy finish third.

The 2023 World Championship, which features the United States, Canada and defending champions Finland among the favourites, begins on 12 May.