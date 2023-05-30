Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Golden Knights franchise was founded in 2017.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have reached the Stanley Cup final for the second time in six years after beating the Dallas Stars to secure a 4-2 win in the Western Conference Play-offs.

William Karlsson scored twice in a 6-0 victory to give the Golden Knights an unassailable lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup showpiece with the first match taking place in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Golden Knights were looking to reach the finals for the first time since their inaugural 2017-18 season, where they suffered defeat by the Washington Capitals.

After losing the first three games of the series, the Stars pulled it back to 3-2 but their comeback fell short in game six.

William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio and Jonathan Marchessault rounded out the scoring for the Golden Knights, while Reilly Smith contributed two assists.

"We had a good start. We kept it light. We know when to buckle down and play hockey," said Karlsson.

"We still have four more wins to get but it has been a great journey so far."

Eastern Conference winners the Panthers, who swept the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0, will be making their first Stanley Cup final appearance since 1996 when the best-of-seven series gets underway.

Like the Golden Knights, they are in search of a maiden Stanley Cup championship.