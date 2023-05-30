Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Former National Hockey League player Jason Morgan has been appointed head coach and head of hockey operations by Glasgow Clan.

The 46-year-old coached Aalborg Pirates in Europe's top competition - the Champions Hockey League.

And the Canadian also won three play-off championships and two league titles in the Hungarian-Romanian Erste Liga.

New Clan owner Michael O'Rourke said the appointment comes after an "extensive search".

"From the outset of our search, we wanted to bring someone to the club that had previous coaching and hockey operations experience to compliment the team of people we already have in place," he said.

"Jason comes to the Clan following a highly impressive playing career in North America and Europe. Since hanging up his skates and moving into coaching, his success in the Erste Liga as well as coaching Aalborg in the Champions Hockey League has impressed us."

The announcement of a successor to Malcolm Cameron, the Canadian coach who led Clan to the Elite Ice Hockey League quarter-finals, comes five days after O'Rourke's Irish broadcasting company, TDL Media, completed its takeover of the club.

Morgan said he is "honoured and extremely excited for the challenge of leading the Glasgow Clan over the coming years".

"I've heard great things about the Clan organisation, the city of Glasgow, Scotland as a country and the tremendous fans that turn up in huge numbers to support the team week after week," he said.

Morgan played for Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild but spent most of his playing career in the lower American Hockey League as well as spells in Sweden, Austria and Norway.

As a coach, he has been in charge of Aalborg and Erste Liga clubs Jegesmedvek and Csikszereda.