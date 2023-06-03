Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup finals will take place in Las Vegas on Monday

The Las Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 in the opening match of the Stanley Cup finals.

Zach Whitecloud's long-range goal edged the Golden Knights ahead before Ben Stone and Reilly Smith also scored.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill also played a crucial part, making 33 saves as his side - playing at home - took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Golden Knights, formed in 2017, are chasing a first Stanley Cup triumph.

So too are the Panthers, in their first end-of-season final since 1996.

Game two will also take place in Las Vegas on Monday, before the sides head to Florida for matches three and four.

"Obviously the first one's huge," Whitecloud said. "But you take a little bit to enjoy it, then move on."

The Golden Knights trailed in the first period to an Eric Staal goal, but drew level through former Panthers player Jonathan Marchessault.

Hill made a spectacular full-stretch stick save from Nick Cousins early in the second period to keep the scores level - and Shea Theodore then gave the hosts the lead before Anthony Duclair made it 2-2.

The Golden Knights pulled away after that, with Smith - another ex-Panther - rounding off the win.

"I think we know the importance of each game," Marchessault, who scored his eighth goal in eight games, said.

"Obviously, the first game was huge to get the win. We can be satisfied until midnight tonight but after that we have to focus on game two. There's a lot of work left to do."

Defeat for the Panthers - for whom Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves - ended a run of eight away wins.

"It's part of this time of year," Staal said. "That's how it works. You get yourself off the mat and be excited for the challenge of game two.

"That's what our focus will be. We'll do it right and prepare and get ready for the next one."

"It's the first game," Bobrovsky added. "It's a long series. Lots of hockey ahead of us. We play, we learn, and we move on."