River Rymsha is Cardiff Devils' second new face from the German DEL2, following Jamie Arniel

Cardiff Devils have signed defenceman River Rymsha as preparations continue for the 2023-24 Elite League season.

Rymsha arrives from German DEL2 side Heilbronner Falken, where he claimed four goals and 16 assists in 34 appearances last season.

The 26-year-old American follows new Devils head coach Pete Russell from Germany to Wales.

"We are delighted to add River to our group for the season ahead," Russell said.

"River is a solid two-way defenceman with good size and mobility. He will play on the top four anywhere.

"I saw a bit of River closely last year and he played really well against us in the DEL2 in Germany, so I know what he brings to a team."

Rymsha has previously played in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

He was a team-mate of fellow new Devils signing Jamie Arniel at Slovakian side HK Popra.

Rymsha had earlier played university hockey with Dartmouth before turning pro in 2019-20 with ECHL side Norfolk Admirals.