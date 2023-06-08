Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Panthers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference while the Golden Knights are top seeds in the Western Conference

The Florida Panthers cut the deficit in the Stanley Cup finals to 2-1 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime.

Playing at home for the first time in the best-of-seven series, Carter Verhaeghe netted the winner for the hosts five minutes into overtime.

Matthew Tkachuk had tied the game for the Panthers with just over two minutes left in regulation.

The Panthers had lost all six of their previous Stanley Cup finals matches.

Florida were swept 4-0 by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 end-of-season finals.

The Golden Knights, formed in 2017, are chasing a first Stanley Cup triumph.

Vegas' Mark Stone levelled in the first quarter after Brandon Montour's opener before Jonathan Marchessault gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the second period.

The pair face each other in Florida again on Sunday (01:00 BST).

Of the previous 55 teams to trail 2-1 in the Stanley Cup finals, 11 have gone on to lift the trophy.