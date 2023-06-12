Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sam Duggan played in North America with the Jamestown Rebels.

Cardiff Devils have confirmed forwards Sam Duggan and Josh Waller have re-signed with the club for next season.

Duggan returns for a fifth season having won two play-offs in 2019 and 2022 during his time with the Devils.

Waller returns for a third season and capped off his season with a gold medal with Team GB as they gained promotion to the top tier of the IIHF World Championships

"I am delighted to welcome Josh Walker and Sam Duggan back for next season," Devils head coach Pete Russell said.

"Of course, I know both players extremely well and have done for many years. They are both really different players, but both have real quality on and off the ice.

"Waller is one of the most explosive players I have coached in years. He has elite level speed, a good skillset and is willing to work hard for the team with and without the puck. I see him in our top 9 as that is the player type he is.

"Duggan I really like and am really looking forward to working with daily. He has a huge heart, is really brave and very coachable. Sam moves well, has a decent skillset and goes to the hard areas.

"Everyone forgets how young Sam still is and he took on a big responsibility last season as one of the captains."

Duggan, 24, originally joined in October 2018 and had a spell with Coventry Blaze and with Sweden's Segeltorps IF before returning to Devils.

Waller signed for Devils in 2021 having also played for Guildford Flames.