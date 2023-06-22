Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ryan Barrow played alongside Carter King, the son of Cardiff Devils owner Steve King, at Denver University

Cardiff Devils have signed winger Ryan Barrow from Elite League rivals Manchester Storm ahead of for 2023-24.

Barrow scored 14 goals and made 27 assists in 28 appearances last season, which was ended early by injury.

Canada-born Barrow spent five seasons with Denver University before turning professional with Storm.

"We are delighted to sign Ryan. He is a powerful forward with a good skill set," said Devils head coach Pete Russell.

"He's not scared to play in the hard areas, and he gets a lot of his goals through his willingness to get stuck in. He has good size, great hands and plays a 200ft game.

"He comes from one of the best programmes in the US and he does the small things well, the little details that people might not notice, but coaches do, so he can play in all situations."