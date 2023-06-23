Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Forward Riley Brandt will return to Cardiff Devils for a third season.

The 26-year-old forward first signed for the Welsh side midway through the 2021-22 season.

Last year Brandt played 70 games in all competitions, scoring five goals and seven assists. He also led the Elite League in fighting majors and in hits.

"I am delighted to retain fan favourite Riley Brandt and I'm really looking forward to working with him this season," head coach Pete Russell said.

"Riley is a heart on his sleeve type of player and a massive 'team first' guy. He is relentless every shift, goes full throttle into the hard areas, is heavy in the duels, is completely fearless and will stick up for his team-mates.

"Every team needs players like Riley on and off the ice. Every single report on him points to how great a team-mate he is. His game will suit our playing style and our direct-game mindset.

"I personally believe that his points production will go up playing this way in our system and with the energy he brings night in and night out."