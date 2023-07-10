Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Forward Trevor Cox scored 16 goals and had 50 assists in the Elite League for Cardiff Devils in 2022/23

Cardiff Devils have added five more players to their roster for the 2023/24 season, including the return of forward Trevor Cox.

The club have also signed forwards Tyler Busch and Cole Ully, defenceman Cody Donaghey and netminder Callum Booth.

Canadian-born Booth has dual British nationality and was drafted by NHL side Carolina Hurricanes in 2015.

Cox will be playing his third season in Cardiff, having first signed in 2021.

The club have already re-signed Great Britain defencemen Mark Richardson and Josh Batch, forwards Cole Sanford and Riley Brandt, along with fans' favourite Joey Martin and netminder Ben Bowns.

Goaltender Booth, 26, played one game for Lowen Frankfurt in the German League last season after moving from Kansas Mavericks.

Donaghey arrives in Cardiff after three seasons in Europe. The 27-year-old defenceman had spells in Denmark, Czech Republic and Slovakia before playing for Hungarian side Fehervar AV19 last season.

Ully, 28, joins from Swedish side Hockey Allsvenskan, while fellow forward Busch, 27 played in north America's East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) last season with Iowa Heartlanders.

Since Peter Russell was appointed as Devils' new head coach in May, Cardiff have also recruited defenceman River Rymsha, Canadian forward Jamie Arniel and winger Ryan Barrow.