Challenge Cup: Coventry Blaze 4-2 Cardiff Devils
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils fell to a 4-2 defeat at Coventry Blaze in their second Challenge Cup game.
Ian McNulty gave Blaze the lead but Trevor Cox levelled for the visitors, who had beaten Guildford Flames 4-2 at home in the competition on Saturday.
Cole Lilly put Devils in front but Tyler Kirkup and McNulty's second gave the hosts a two-goal lead.
Brady Norrish sealed Blaze's first victory in the competition in the final period.
Devils begin their Elite League season at home to Glasgow Clan next Saturday.