Plymouth Judo Club chairman Alan Kimber has spent more than 50 years involved in the sport in the south west.

"Judo gets in the blood," said Kimber, who narrowly missed out on selection for the Olympics in his youth.

BBC Spotlight's John Ayres met Kimber, who has helped thousands of youngsters learn the sport, to find out more about his journey.

