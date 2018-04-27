European Judo Championships: Sally Conway among British medallists

Sally Conway is a two-time Olympian, having competed in Rio and London

Three more British judoka won medals on the second day of the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv.

Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway claimed silver in the -70kg final, losing during golden score to Kim Polling of the Netherlands.

Compatriot Gemma Howell took third place in the same category, coming through a second-chance repechage against Spain's Maria Bernabeu.

And another Briton - Lucy Renshall - won bronze in the -63kg category.

Renshall, on her senior European debut, lost in the Pool A final against France's Clarisse Agbegnenou, who went on to claim gold.

Renshall came through her repechage against Tina Zeltner of Austria, but was denied an all-British meeting with Alice Schlesinger.

Schlesinger was ruled to have thrown Olympic champion Tina Trstenjak while in an armlock and was disqualified, meaning Renshall took bronze.

Britain now have four medals in total, following Ashley McKenzie's bronze in the -60kg on Thursday.