Natalie Powell takes bronze as GB win five European Championship medals

Powell beat Evelin Salanki and Anna Maria Wagner before losing to Madeleine Malonga

Natalie Powell claimed bronze as Britain finished with five medals at the European Championship in Tel Aviv.

Powell had won five of her previous eight meetings with Madeleine Malonga, but the French judoka sealed a -78kg semi-final victory with an osaekomi.

However, Powell responded by securing her third consecutive European bronze with her fourth successive win against Yahima Ramirez of Portugal.

It was Britain's biggest medal haul at the event since 1998 in Spain.