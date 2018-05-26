Gemma Howell: Great Britain judoka wins Grand Prix bronze medal in China

Great Britain's Gemma Howell (right) is ranked 19th in the world

Britain's Gemma Howell beat the world number one en route to claiming bronze at the Hohhot Judo Grand Prix.

Howell beat Antalya Grand Prix gold medallist Anna Bernholm to add to her bronze from the European Championships.

She earlier beat world number one and reigning -70kg world champion Chizuru Arai from Japan at the event in China.

Sanne Van Dijke halted Howell's bid for gold, but after recovering to beat Mongolia's Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush, Howell edged Bernholm in golden score.

Elsewhere, Daniel Powell lost in the second round of the -73kg competition to Russian world number 16 Musa Mogushkov.

Stuart McWatt also made it to the second round in the -81kg competition, but lost to Russian world number five Alan Khubetsov.

Lubjana Piovesana lost to China's Jing Tang in the second round of the -63kg category, while Owen Livesey suffered a first round defeat to China's Lasai Zha in the -81kg category.