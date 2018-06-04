European Judo Open: Britain's Sarah Adlington wins +78kg silver in Madrid

From the section

Sarah Adlington (left) is a five-time national champion who competes for Edinburgh Judo club

Britain's Sarah Adlington won a silver medal at the European Judo Open in Madrid.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, 31, lost to Germany's Kristin Bussow in the +78kg final of the event, which is the second in the qualification process for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Italian Elisa Marchio and Anna Zaleczna of Poland completed the podium in bronze.

Briton Sarah Hawkes lost to Bussow in the quarter-finals.