The 71-year-old still competing in judo

BBC Sport Wales meets Alan Jones - the 71-year-old going for gold at judo's Veteran European Championships.

Jones, who trains and coaches in Cardiff, has won bronze at the past two tournaments.

But the veteran judoka says he's determined to take gold in the men's 70-74 class when the Championships begin in Glasgow on Thursday.

  From the section Judo
