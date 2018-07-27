2018 Zagreb Grand Prix: Ashley McKenzie wins bronze in Croatia

Ashley McKenzie's bronze in Zagreb was British judoka’s third medal in 2018

Britain's Ashley McKenzie won -60kg bronze on the opening day of the 2018 Zagreb Grand Prix on Friday.

McKenzie went into the event as second seed before going on to claim the fifth grand prix medal of his career.

The 29-year-old lost to Czech David Pulkrabek in the final minute of the quarter-final, before facing Italy's Andrea Carlino for the bronze medal.

He had to bide his time against the younger opponent before securing a podium finish.

There was also a seventh place for Coventry's Chelsie Giles at -52kg after losing to Slovenian Anja Stangar in the repechage final.

Elsewhere, Kelly Staddon reached the round of 16 in the -48kg while Kim Renicks (-48kg), Bekky Livesey (-57kg) and Nekoda Smythe-Davis (-57kg) all went out in their opening contests.

Six GB athletes will take to the mat on Saturday as Amy Livesey (-63kg), Sally Conway (-70kg), Eric Ham (-73kg), Dan Powell (-73kg), James Hayes (-81kg) and Stuart McWatt (-81kg) are all in action.