2018 Zagreb Grand Prix: Sally Conway wins bronze in -70kg

Conway won bronze for Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Britain's Sally Conway has claimed bronze in the -70kg category at the Zagreb Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old Olympic judo bronze medallist recorded three ippon wins to reach the semi-finals.

She was beaten by Marie Eve Gahie of France but another ippon accounted for 2017 European champion Sanne Van Dijke after 42 seconds to secure a medal.

Amy Livesey lost in Golden Score to finish seventh in the -63kg and Stuart McWatt was also seventh in the -81kg.

Conway, who won silver at the European Championships in April, had been troubled by a stomach upset on Saturday but overcame Patricija Brolih of Slovenia, Belgium's Roxane Taeymans and Brazilian Amanda Oliveira to reach the last four.

The Bristol-born Scot had beaten Gahie in the Paris Grand Slam this year but in Croatia, two Waza-ari scores in quick succession gave the French judoka a third victory in their four meetings.