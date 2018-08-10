Chelsie Giles: British judoka wins bronze at 2018 Budapest Grand Prix

Chelsie Giles won a silver medal in the Antalya Grand Prix in April

Britain's Chelsie Giles won -52kg bronze on the first day of competition at the 2018 Budapest Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old, who won her first Grand Prix medal with silver in the Antalya Grand Prix in April, beat Romania's Andreea Chitu to win bronze.

"I feel like this is the best I have performed in competition," world number 23 Giles said.

"The new techniques I've worked on in training are paying dividends and to come away with a medal, I'm so happy."