Seven added to GB squad for Baku World Championships

Williams won Commonwealth gold in 2014 in Glasgow

Seven judokas, including London 2012 Olympian Danny Williams, have joined to the British squad for September's World Championships in Baku.

Williams, 29, will make his first appearance at a World Championships since 2011.

Chelsie Giles, Jemima Yeats-Brown, Stuart McWatt and Wesley Greenidge will appear at their first World Championships.

Amy Livesey and Max Stewart complete the 14-strong squad.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sally Conway and 2017 World Championships bronze medallists Nekoda Smythe-Davis and Natalie Powell were among the first seven selected in June.

GB squad

Men: Ashley McKenzie (-60kg), Stuart McWatt (-81kg), Max Stewart (-90kg), Danny Williams (-73kg), Wesley Greenidge (+90kg)

Women: Nekoda Smythe-Davis (-57kg), Alice Schlesinger (-63kg), Sally Conway (-70kg), Gemma Howell (-70kg), Natalie Powell (-78kg), Sarah Adlington (+78kg), Chelsie Giles (-52kg), Amy Livesey (-63kg), Jemima Yeats-Brown (-78kg)