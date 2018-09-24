World Judo Championships: Sally Conway misses out on bronze medal

Sally Conway was floored by Yoko Ono

Britain's Sally Conway has missed out on a first World Judo Championships medal after losing to Yoko Ono of Japan in Baku.

The Edinburgh-based 32-year-old lost in the -70kg repechage when Ono threw her on her back for a wazari finish.

It was the third time in a row that Ono had beaten Conway despite the Briton being ranked three places above her opponent in ninth place in the world.

Ono, 28, goes on to fight Maria Perez of Puerto Rico for a bronze medal.

Conway had lost to world number two Marie Eve Gahie in her pool final and the French judoko will contest the final with Chizuru Arai, the Chinese reigning world champion presently ranked sixth in the world.

The Bristol-born Conway, who had won bronze for GB at the Rio Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow for Scotland, had gone to Azerbaijan looking to complete a set of tournament medals after having taken European silver in April.

She also won this year's Paris Grand Slam, beating Arai in the final.

However, Ono was also on form, having won this year's Dusseldorf Grand Slam.