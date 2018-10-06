European Open: Alexander Short and Josie Steele win gold for Great Britain

Alexander Short (right) won his first international medal

European Open Dates: 6-7 October Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Coverage: Online and connected TVs Sunday 10:30-14:30 BST & 15:00-17:00 BST

Great Britain won two gold medals on the opening day of the European Judo Open in Glasgow.

Alexander Short, 21, threw for Ippon to beat Spaniard Adrian Nieto Chinarro in the -66kg competition.

Fellow Scot Josie Steele then claimed her first European gold, the 18-year-old defeating Automne Pavia of France in the -57kg category.

"It hasn't really sunk in at the moment but it's amazing to be finally on top of the podium at an event," she said.

"I just took each fight as it came, I had no expectations whatsoever which I think is one of the reasons I did so well today."

Steele, from Inverness, started her day with a solid win over Austria's Asimina Theodorakis, a waza-ari proving decisive.

She then saw off dangerous Portuguese judoka Wilsa Gomes in the quarter-finals with an ippon, before prevailing in an-all British contest with Malin Wilson in the semi-final.

The duo - who train together regularly - cancelled each other out for long periods before Steele threw Wilson for waza-ari and finished the contest in osaekomi to set up her final with Pavia, who beat another Briton, Lele Nairne, in the bronze-medal matches.

Josie Steele (right) was inspired watching the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago

Earlier, Edinburgh's Short, 21, won his first international medal after a lung-bursting path to the final.

After quick wins over Frenchman Alister Ward and Belgian Senne Wyns, Short endured a nine-minute quarter-final against Lithuanian Andrej Klokov before his semi-final with Belgian Kenneth Van Gansbeke also went to golden score before Short threw his opponent for waza-ari.

In contrast, he took just 44 seconds to throw Chinarro for ippon in the final.

"I can't believe it. It's a really, really good feeling," Short said. "I wasn't really expecting it today. It's nice to have something to show for all the hard work I've been putting in."

In the -48kg category, Kimberley Renicks finished fifth after being beaten by runner-up Melodie Vaugarny of France.