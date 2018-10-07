European Judo Open: Stuart McWatt & Shelley Ludford win silver for GB

Shelley Ludford (left) took silver on Sunday to add to Josie Steele's gold

Great Britain finished with a total of nine medals at the European Judo Open in Glasgow.

Stuart McWatt's -81kg final went to golden score, but the Scot took silver.

Shelley Ludford also won silver in the -76kg, while Jamal Petgrave, Jemima Yeats-Brown, Rhys Thompson, Emily Ritchie and Adam Hall took bronze.

Alexander Short and Josie Steele claimed gold medals on Saturday, with Britain finishing in second place behind France in the medal table.

Ludford, who has been at -78kg for less than a year, was competing in her first European Open.

The 19-year-old from Basingstoke lost out in the final to Ilona Lucassen as the Dutch judoka won with a single waza-ari score.

"I didn't expect to get into the final," Ludford insisted.

"I know it's bad, but I literally didn't have any nerves the night before. I just wanted to go out there, perform my best and I did."

Inverurie judoka McWatt had won bronze at the Glasgow European Open three years ago but had missed large parts of 2016 and 2017 due to successive knee injuries.

He controlled large parts of his final against Shamil Borchashvili but made an error in golden score and was thrown for ippon by the Austrian judoka.

"I thought I fought a pretty good fight in the final and it was a small mistake," the 21-year-old said.