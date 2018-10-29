Judo Grand Slam: Natalie Powell wins silver, GB team-mate Chelsie Giles wins bronze

Powell (in white) is a two-time European medallist

Britain's Natalie Powell won the fifth Grand Slam medal of her career with -78kg silver in Abu Dhabi.

Powell won gold at the event in 2017 but lost to Guusje Steenhuis of the Netherlands in this year's final.

Earlier this weekend, British team-mate Chelsie Giles, 21, won -52kg bronze for her maiden Grand Slam medal.

"I was able to correct a few points from the last few competitions and bring it all together to get back on the podium," said Powell, 28.

"As always, I've come away with lots to work on, and am looking forward to the next few months preparing for the Masters."

The silver medal will give Powell - the 2017 World Championship bronze medallist - 700 points towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification.