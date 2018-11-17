IBSA Judo World Championships: GB win three medals - and three more at Hague Grand Prix

Sam Ingram (left) won silver in the first qualifying event for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Sam Ingram was one of three Britons who won medals on the final day of individual competition at the IBSA Judo World Championships in Odivelas.

The two-time Paralympic medallist, who moved up from -90kg to -100kg after the 2016 Games, took silver ahead of team-mate Chris Skelley.

Elliot Stewart won bronze in the -90kg.

Compatriot Sally Conway won gold at the Hague Grand Prix, while team-mates Alice Schlesinger (silver) and Amy Livesey (bronze) also won medals.

Victory at -70kg brought Conway her sixth medal of the year and her first Grand Prix gold for almost three years.

At -63kg, Schlesinger beat Livesey en route to her first medal since also winning silver at the same event in 2017.