Judo: Natalie Powell wins bronze at Guangzhou Masters
- From the section Judo
Britain's Natalie Powell defeated European champion Madeleine Malonga to win bronze at the Guangzhou Masters in China.
It was the 28-year-old Welsh judoka's third Masters medal, after a silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2016.
Powell put in a superb tactical display as she controlled France's Malonga, 24, in the season-ending event.
"This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster, so I'm really happy it all came together today," she said.
"I feel like my judo has improved a lot over the last 12 months and the results are coming together now. I can't wait to get stuck into next year."
The Masters event is an invite-only competition in which the top 16 judoka in every weight compete.
World silver medallist Nekoda Smythe-Davis finished in the -57kg category.
The Briton beat beat Brazilian Olympic champion Rafaela Silva but lost to Momo Tamaoki of Japan in the bronze medal contest.