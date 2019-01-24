Nekoda Smythe-Davis wins bronze at Tel Aviv Grand Prix

British judoka Nekoda Smythe-Davis
Nekoda Smythe-Davis won European silver last year

British judoka Nekoda Smythe-Davis got her year off to a good start as she secured -57kg bronze at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix.

It is the world number four's eighth Grand Prix medal of her career and her first since 2017.

The 25-year-old beat France's Helene Receveaux in the bronze medal match with a golden score.

There was also a fifth place for GB team-mate Ashley McKenzie at in the men's -60kg.

Earlier, Smythe-Davis lost to Daria Mezhetskia of Russia in the quarter-final to go into the repechage where she defeated Poland's Julia Kowalczyk to set up the medal match.

The event carries ranking points towards Olympic qualification.

