Tel Aviv Grand Prix: Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown beats GB team-mate Natalie Powell to bronze
- From the section Judo
Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown has beaten British team-mate Natalie Powell to bronze in the -78kg category at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix.
Yeats-Brown, 23, dropped under Powell and threw the world's third best judoka at -78kg for an ippon.
It is Yeats-Brown's second Grand Prix medal of her career, but her first at this weight.
It was Britain's second medal of the tournament, after Nekoda Smythe-Davis won -57kg bronze on Thursday.