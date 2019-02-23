Sally Conway: Scottish judoka wings gold at Dusseldorf Grand Slam

Sally Conway (in white) won the Dusseldorf event for the first time

Great Britain's Sally Conway won the women's -70kg gold at the Dusseldorf Grand Slam judo event on Saturday.

After receiving a bye in the opening round, the 32-year-old Scot swept her way to victory by seeing off five opponents.

Fellow Brit Lubjana Piovesana finished fifth in the women's -63kg classification.

"I took each fight one by one and focused on delivering the judo I know I'm capable of," Conway said.