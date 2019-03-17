Judo: Britain's Natalie Powell finishes fifth in Ekaterinburg Grand Slam

Compatriot Lucy Renshall (far left) win her second career Grand Slam silver on Saturday

Britain's Natalie Powell missed out on the Ekaterinburg Grand Slam podium after losing her -78kg bronze medal contest on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Wales, who won bronze at the Guangzhou Masters in December, finished fifth.

Powell also missed out on medals at January's Tel Aviv Grand Prix, and the Dusseldorf Grand Slam last month.

Elsewhere, compatriot Lucy Renshall, 23, won her second career Grand Slam silver in the -63kg final on Saturday.

Powell won the 2014 Commonwealth gold and reached the Olympic quarter-finals.

"I am so happy getting a silver today," Renshall said after losing to Russian home favourite Daria Davydova.

"I had four difficult fights with two players that had beaten me before.

"I'm really pleased after not feeling 100 per cent since returning from injury but now I feel like I am heading in the right direction."