IBSA Judo European Championships: GB win three bronze medals

Elliot Stewart's father Dennis won a judo bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics

Britain won three bronze medals on day two of the IBSA Judo European Championships in Genova.

After losing to Abdula Kuramagomedov of Russia in the -100kg semi-finals, Chris Skelley took just over 90 seconds to beat Ukraine's Oleksandr Pominov.

Although Ukraine's Oleksandr Nazarenko beat Elliot Stewart, the Briton beat Russia's Vladimir Fedin by ippon to win a -90kg medal.

Hodgson then beat France's Romuald Raboteur by ippon for +100kg bronze.

Team-mate Dan Powell enjoyed -81kg wins over Petre Prundaru and Michele Milli but had to settle for fifth place after losing a bronze-medal match with Azerbaijan's Huseyn Rahimli.

Sunday marks the last day of competition at the tournament, which is held every two years.