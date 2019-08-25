World Judo Championships: Sally Conway 'feeling strong' ahead of Tokyo

Conway was defeated by Ireland's Megan Fletcher in the last-16 at this year's European Games

Scottish Judoka Sally Conway says she is "in a really good place" ahead of the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, after a disappointing European Games.

The 32-year-old Edinburgh fighter is one of three Scots travelling to Japan for Team GB this weekend, alongside Sarah Adlington and Stuart McWatt.

Conway exited the European Games with defeat to Irish fighter Megan Fletcher in the last 16.

"The European games were a bit of a mixed bag for me," she admitted.

"I had the honour of being the flagbearer, which was such a special moment for me, but the competition didn't go so well, so that was quite hard to take.

"But now I'm feeling fit, I'm feeling strong, and my judo is in a really good place ahead of these World Championships. I feel happy with how my training has gone, so I can't wait to get out there and fight."

Eyes on Tokyo next year

Fellow Edinburgh fighter Adlington is relishing the opportunity to fight in Tokyo again - the location of her first World Championships - and the 33-year-old has her eyes on returning once more in 2020.

Like Conway, success at the World Championships would help Adlington's efforts to make the Olympics next year, after missing out on Rio 2016.

"I had surgery just before the Rio Olympics and I wasn't sure where my Judo career was going to take me, but I've come back with a bang, and hopefully in 2020 I'll be there," Adlington said.

"I just missed out on the last Olympics, so to qualify for Tokyo would be great.

"It is what I've dreamt of since I've started competing in Judo."

McWatt, 22 from Inverurie, is the only male Scot travelling with Team GB.

"I've performed quite well the last few competitions so I'm feeling confident," he said.

"I've been close, I'm knocking on the door, but I need to be medalling in order to qualify for the Olympics - that's the main aim over the next six months."